Budgetary allocations to Armenian presidential staff significantly decrease under 2018 budget

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Due to changes in the institute of the Armenian president, the budgetary allocations to the presidential staff have decreased under the 2018 state budget, first deputy finance minister Atom Janjughazyan said during the discussion of the 2018 state budget draft in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“2 billion 445 million AMD will be allocated to the presidential staff, from which 2 billion 395 million AMD are expenses for staff maintenance. I would like to note that due to changes in the presidential institute this figure is less than the figure of 2017”, the deputy minister said.

He added that the process of finalizing the institute continues, and they already have a new application from the presidential staff according to which it is expected to reduce the envisaged sum by another 64 million AMD. “If there is a need for reviews, they will be reflected in the amended version of the budget draft which will be submitted for the Parliament’s discussion or the government will make those changes within its powers”, he said.

Under the 2017 state budget 4 billion 522 million AMD has been allocated to the presidential staff.