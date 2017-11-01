Japan's Abe re-elected prime minister after big election win

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Japan’s Shinzo Abe was re-elected prime minister on Wednesday after his ruling bloc’s big election win last month and days ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump that is expected to be dominated by concerns over a volatile North Korea, Reuters reports.

Abe, 63, took office in December 2012, promising to reboot the stale economy and bolster defense.

His Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition retained its two-thirds “super majority” in parliament’s lower house in the Oct. 22 election, reenergizing his push to revise the post-war, pacifist constitution.

Abe was expected to reappoint current cabinet ministers and tell them to compile an extra budget for the year to March 31, 2018 focusing on child care and boosting productivity.