Re-elected president of Composers Union has ambitious programs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Re-elected president of the Composers Union of Armenia Aram Satyan plans to renovate the Beethoven hall of the Composers' Creative Center after Eduard Mirzoyan in Dilijan with the expectation to hold a great concert dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the renowned composer.

Aram Satyan talked about the achievements of the Union during his tenure and the future programs.

“Many people are interested in what achievements Armenian composers reached during the recent years. Since 2013 the works of nearly 80 young and mature Armenian composers have been performed abroad. By this way we make the music of Armenian composers recognizable throughout the world: this is one of our priority tasks.

I want to state that several festivals have been held in Boston and Providence. A chamber music festival was held in New York which I also attended. It’s surprising, the American people approached us and said they have discovered the Armenian modern music”, Aram Satyan said.

He also attached importance to the festival organized by the Union in France. “French musicians were performing the works of contemporary Armenian composers. We held 5 concerts in Paris, Lion, Marseille. The Armenian ministry of culture assisted this project.

We also had a joint festival in Russia and Armenia during which successful concerts were held in Armenia, than in 8 different Russian cities, and again the works of Armenian composers were performed.

In 2016 we have cooperated with China. We also hosted them in Yerevan and a concert was held in the Komitas Museum-Institute. Then we visited China and jointly performed in Beijing. During 2016 for the first time a concert was held in Belgium with the participation of local musicians where the works of our talented young musicians were performed: this was being held for the first time. This year we also organized a unique musical camp in the Creative Center after Eduard Mirzoyan in Dilijan, uniting 40 young Armenian and Georgian musicians and performers.

If I try to sum up, since 2013 numerous concerts of works of Armenian contemporary composers were held in US, Russia, France, China, Germany, Italy and etc. Their works have been performed at international festivals all over the world”, he said.

Taking about the upcoming plans, Aram Satyan said they are going to hold a joint symphonic music contest with Switzerland. “We also plan to organize the visit of Armenian young composers to Poland and vice versa. The talks are underway. Next month 3 concerts of Armenian music will be held in the Georgian cities of Gori and Tbilisi within the framework of Armenian-Georgian cooperation”, he said.

During these years the two floors of the building of the Composers Union have been renovated. Huge works have been carried out in the Composers' Creative Center after Eduard Mirzoyan in Dilijan. It is expected to renovate the Beethoven hall of the Creative Center on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the great composer. He said after renovation they can hold a great concert with the participation of renowned musicians from different countries of the world.