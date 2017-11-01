LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-10-17

LONDON, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.19% to $2157.00, copper price down by 0.28% to $6831.00, lead price up by 0.50% to $2432.00, nickel price up by 2.81% to $11875.00, tin price down by 2.30% to $19300.00, zinc price up by 1.45% to $3250.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.83% to $61000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.