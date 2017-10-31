ADB to provide Armenia with $40 million budgetary assistance loan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia and the Asian Development Bank plan to sign loan agreement "Public Efficiency and Financial Markets Program. subproject 1”, by which Armenia will receive $40 million budgetary assistance, ARMENPRESS reports the issue of approving the signing of the agreement is included in the November 2 session of the Cabinet of Armenia.

According to the justification, the loan mechanism of budgetary assistance, in contrast to targeted projects, gives an opportunity to finance the most important expenditure categories.

"Public Efficiency and Financial Markets Program” is comprised of 2 subprojects and the given agreement refers to the first one. The total project is worth 90 million USD, the second part of which (50 million USD) will be available in 2018.

The loan repayment period is 15 years, of which the grace period is 3 years. Interest rate is floating, 6-month USD Libor + 0.6% (fixed spread) - 0.1% (credit repayment discount).