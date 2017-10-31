Income tax for citizens receiving 150-300 thousand AMD to be decreased in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia plans changes in the Tax Code, according to which income tax for citizens receiving 150-300 thousand USD will be decreased by 2%, from 28 to 26%, ARMENPRESS reports the issue is included in the agenda of the November 2 session of the Cabinet.

The draft suggests that there should be a new range in the income tax base – 150-300 thousand AMD and 300 thousand -2 million AMD instead of the current 150 thousand-2 million AMD range. The income tax will be respectively 26 and 28% for these tax ranges instead of the current 28% for any amount of income ranging from 150 thousand to 2 million AMD.

According to the assessment of the Ministry of Finance of Armenia, the application of the new tax rates will lead to 3.8 billion AMD tax losses.