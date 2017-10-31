Armenia continues improving business environment – ranks 47th in WB’s “Doing Business” ranking

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has ranked 47th in World Bank’s “Doing Business 2018: Implementation of reforms for job creation” report against 38th of the previous year. ARMENPRESS reports according to the assessment of WB’s experts, the main reasons for this change are the significant improvement of business environments in other economies, methodological corrections and data reviews.

“Armenia’s ranking in DB 2018 Distance to Frontier (DTF) index that evaluates the absolute level of the country’s regulatory performance from 0 to 100, where 0 goes for the lowest performance, while 100 is the frontier, is 72.51 against 71.92 of “Doing Business – 2017” report”, said WB Armenia Office Head Sylvie Bossoutrot. “This means that during the last year Armenia has improved its business regulations as reflected in the indexes of “Doing Business” report. The country really continues shortening the distance from the frontier, which is a positive tendency”, Bossoutrot emphasized.