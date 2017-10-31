Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-10-17

YEREVAN, 31 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.63 drams to 482.87 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.02 drams to 561.58 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 8.30 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.60 drams to 637.53 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 106.93 drams to 19747.33 drams. Silver price is up by 0.50 drams to 259.8 drams. Platinum price is up by 30.56 drams to 14251.61 drams.