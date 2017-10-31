Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October

Asian Stocks - 31-10-17


TOKYO, 31 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 31 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.00% to 22011.61 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.28% to 1765.96 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.09% to 3393.34 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.32% to 28245.54 points.



