No one wants to be grandson of murderer – Turkish journalist speaks about Armenian Genocide recognition process

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Turkish journalist Serdar Koroglu highlights the role of the Turkish and Armenian civil societies in the peace building process between the two peoples, Koroglu told the reporters in Etchmiadzin, where he participated in an international conference on seeking ways for establishing peace in the region. “I think that civil societies have a great role here. You know that there are political and historical troubles between our countries, but the establishment of social peace is above all”, ARMENPRESS reports Serdar Koroglu saying.

The Turkish journalist thinks that the day when the Turkish people will say “Yes, the Genocide took place”, is not still near, because it’s a long process. “Following the assassination of Hrant Dink, some awakening occurred. Many started to speak about those realities. Now many people know that the Genocide took place, but acknowledging it is a more complicated process. No one wants to know that his grandfather or grandmother was a murderer. No one wants to be a grandson of a murderer”, the journalist said. According to him, coming to Armenia is as hard for Turks, including him, as it is for Germans to go to Jerusalem.

Speaking about his vision on normalizing Armenian-Turkish relations, Serdar Koroglu highlighted the continuation of tete-a-tete dialogue. “The football diplomacy was a very good opportunity for normalizing Armenian-Turkish relations. I think such measures at the official level are of key importance, since issues cannot be solved with closed doors. We need new and new measures, we have to open our doors and have to speak to each other more. I see the solution in this way”, he concluded.