Armenian FM to give speech at UNESCO General Conference
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will participate in the works of the 39th session of the General Conference of the UNESCO on November 1 in Paris, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.
FM Nalbandian will give a speech at the UNESCO General Conference on the same day.
- 17:30 Armenian FM to give speech at UNESCO General Conference
- 17:17 Pressures on supporters of dissent and peace in Turkey become severe – expert on Turkish studies
- 16:09 Discussions on presenting investment program for Armenian-Iranian railway construction continue - minister
- 15:56 No program on building new energy unit of Armenia’s nuclear power plant yet – deputy minister
- 14:48 Armenian patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Bekchyan to clarify upcoming steps – Bagrat Estukyan
- 14:03 No increase of electricity tariff expected in Armenia for 2018 – gov. watchdog
- 13:54 Ensuring more tax revenues than expected for 2018 is not ruled out, says SRC Chairman
- 13:49 Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Brazil
- 13:34 Azerbaijani Aggression Shouldn't Be Rewarded With U.S. Aid – Forbes on NK conflict
- 13:07 Vice Speaker Sharmazanov slams Azerbaijan for attempting to attach religious nature to NK conflict
- 13:02 Armenian Parliament Speaker meets with President of Tajikistan in Dushanbe
- 12:42 Rules must be same for everyone, says finance minister
- 12:36 President Sargsyan appoints new Ambassador to Georgia
- 12:28 People who won Azerbaijani terrorist aggression know quite well the price of peace – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 12:18 Tax revenues significantly increase in Armenia January-September 2017
- 12:00 Syria is grateful for friendly Armenia’s balanced stances, says PM Imad Khamis
- 10:44 1 trillion 307 billion AMD revenue to be ensured under 2018 state budget
- 09:13 European Stocks - 30-10-17
- 09:09 US stocks down - 30-10-17
- 09:06 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-10-17
- 09:04 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 30-10-17
- 09:03 Oil Prices Up - 30-10-17
- 10.30-20:56 Armavir hostage taker hospitalized
- 10.30-20:14 Armenian Police saves hostage child – shootings heard
- 10.30-19:33 Hostage taker in Armavir presents personal demands – Police
- 10.30-18:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-10-17
- 10.30-18:42 Asian Stocks - 30-10-17
- 10.30-18:36 Senior Armenian lawmaker delivers speech Euronest PA Committee meeting
- 10.30-18:19 Police negotiate with hostage taker in Armavir Province – 1 child remains hostage in kindergarten
- 10.30-17:43 President Michel Aoun highly appreciates Armenian-Lebanese relations
- 10.30-17:32 Man armed with knife takes hostage kindergarten kids and staff in Armenia’s Armavir province
- 10.30-16:44 Sommelier India publishes article on history and current trends of Armenian winegrowing
- 10.30-16:24 Artsakh President participates in event dedicated to Day of Workers of State Service of Emergency Situations
- 10.30-15:30 Armenian Parliament Speaker’s delegation arrives in Tajikistan on official visit
- 10.30-15:21 Armenian Ombudsman holds meeting with French Ambassador
12:03, 10.24.2017
Viewed 42170 times Azerbaijan to blacklist Anthony Bourdain for Artsakh visit
21:05, 10.26.2017
Viewed 2768 times NATO warns Turkey of consequences of acquiring S-400 systems from Russia
10:44, 10.24.2017
Viewed 2143 times Charles Aznavour and his sister Aida to receive Raoul Wallenberg Medal in Israel
10:56, 10.24.2017
Viewed 2078 times Armenia’s Misha to perform Boomerang song at Junior Eurovision 2017
14:42, 10.30.2017
Viewed 2028 times Erdogan turns to cursing in NK conflict comments