Armenian FM to give speech at UNESCO General Conference


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will participate in the works of the 39th session of the General Conference of the UNESCO on November 1 in Paris, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

FM Nalbandian will give a speech at the UNESCO General Conference on the same day.



