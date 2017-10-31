Discussions on presenting investment program for Armenian-Iranian railway construction continue - minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has signed a contract with a company that has undertaken an obligation to present an investment program for constructing Armenia-Iran railway, Vahan Martirosyan – minister of transport, communication and information technologies, said during the discussion of the 2018 state budget draft in the Parliament. “The discussions with that company continue, we will inform about the results”, the minister said in response to the question of Yelk faction MP Aram Sargsyan, Armenpress reports.

Commenting on the lawmaker’s next question on the investment programs of South Caucasus Railway CJSC in Armenia, the minister said they are fully implementing their investment programs. “These programs are under strict control, and we don’t approve them until they submit the respective projects”, he said.