No program on building new energy unit of Armenia’s nuclear power plant yet – deputy minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. There is no program of building new energy unit of Armenia’s nuclear power plant yet, Hayk Harutyunyan, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, said in the Parliament in response to the question of Yelk faction MP Aram Sargsyan, Armenpress reports.

“At the moment the investment program on extending the operation of the second energy unit is being implemented which will be completed in 2020. After the end of this program the additional resource of the energy unit will be calculated by the assistance of our partners from MAGATE and will be approved as a result of reconstruction in order to determine how long the plant will be able to operate, after which a new decision will be made on when and with which capacity to build the new energy unit”, the deputy minister said.

The MP was also interested in the wind power plant construction program, and the deputy minister said during this year contracts on constructing wind power plants have been signed with three companies.