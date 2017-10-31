Armenian patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Bekchyan to clarify upcoming steps – Bagrat Estukyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Istanbul’s Armenian patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan will make certain clarifications over his future steps today, in the evening of October 31.

Bagrat Estukyan, editor-in-chief of the Armenian language department of Istanbul’s Agos newspaper, told ARMENPRESS, that Bekchyan is already in Istanbul, he returned from Germany on October 30.

“As you know, while Bekchyan was not in Istanbul, three members of the Initiative group engaged in organizing the election of the Armenian patriarch, have resigned. Archbishop Bekchyan arrived in Istanbul yesterday evening, but at the moment there is no clarification over the upcoming steps. Later today Agos colleagues will meet with him in order to understand what is he thinking about and what steps he will take”, Bagrat Estukyan said.

While in Germany Archbishop Bekchyan said he wants to personally meet with the Istanbul Governor to present his views on the process. Asked whether this still will take place, Estukian said it perhaps will not.