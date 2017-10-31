No increase of electricity tariff expected in Armenia for 2018 – gov. watchdog

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Increase in electricity tariffs isn’t expected in 2018 in Armenia, Michael Soghomonyan, vice-president of the Public Services Regulatory Commission said during parliamentary debates of the 2018 state budget draft.

In response to a question from opposition MP Vahe Enfiajyan, the watchdog official said: “The public services regulatory commission began research, which aren’t yet completed, but I can say that no increase in electricity tariffs is expected in Armenia for 2018”.

He also added that they only have one application for increase of tarrifs, from Veola Water, and they are already examining the issue. “We will complete the monitoring during November and present our opinion”, he said.