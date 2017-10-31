Ensuring more tax revenues than expected for 2018 is not ruled out, says SRC Chairman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) Vardan Harutyunyan doesn’t rule the possibility of ensuring more tax revenues in 2018 than is expected under the state budget program.

He told reporters in the Parliament that this can happen as a result of effective fight against shadow, Armenpress reports.

“You know that this year we have recorded a significant increase in tax revenues. We would not have these results without the effective fight against shadow. And perhaps, we will be able to ensure more tax revenues in 2018 than planned by the budget program as a result of continuing the active fight against shadow”, the SRC Chairman said.

He recalled that a year ago he said he is going to actively fight against shadow, adding that he has done what he has promised during this period. “What I have promised a year ago, I have done and will continue doing it”, Vardan Harutyunyan said.