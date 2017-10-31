Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Brazil

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan on October 31 held a meeting with Ambassador of Brazil to Armenia Edson Marinho Duarte Monteiro who completes his diplomatic mission in Armenia, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President thanked the Ambassador for the active and productive work in Armenia during his tenure and noted with satisfaction that this period was marked by initiatives aimed at developing the Armenian-Brazilian relations. According to the President, the Ambassador managed to present at best the Brazilian rich and multisectoral culture in Armenia and contribute to strengthening the friendship of the two countries and peoples through culture.

President Sargsyan in particular mentioned two key events during the Ambassador’s tenure – the one is the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Armenia and Brazil, which, according to the President, was a good chance to once again highlight the warmness and firmness of the bilateral relations. The next key event was the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Brazil’s Federal Senate in 2015.

The officials also warmly remembered President Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to Brazil in 2016 and the meeting with President Michel Temer.

Serzh Sargsyan wished the Ambassador success in his further activities and expressed hope the next Brazilian Ambassador will continue Mr. Monteiro’s good traditions and will contribute to strengthening the relations of the two countries.

The Brazilian Ambassador thanked the President for the reception, as well as for highly appreciating his activity, stating that it was a great pleasure and responsibility for him to work in hospitable Armenia with an ancient history and rich culture which he leaves with wonderful impressions.



