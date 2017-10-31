Vice Speaker Sharmazanov slams Azerbaijan for attempting to attach religious nature to NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The people of Artsakh are entitled to peaceful and safe life as much as the people of other regional countries, Armenian Parliament Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov said during the international conference titled “Regional Peace: Realities and Prospects”.

“Our priority was and remains the fair settlement of the Artsakh issue. When we say fair settlement, we mean peaceful settlement with the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format and in compliance with all other international norms which are included in the UN Charter and the articles of the Helsinki Final Act”, Sharmazanov said.

In his words, “we cannot achieve regional peace without the realization of the God-given right to self-determination”.

According to the Vice Speaker, the Azerbaijani leadership is promoting religious discord and is attempting to attach a religious nature to the Artsakh conflict, instead of respecting the realization of the self-determination right of Artsakh.

“Attaching religious nature to the Artsakh conflict is inadmissible and condemnable for us”, Sharmazanov said, adding that Armenia is an advocate of peace, which is proved by the friendly relations with Arab countries and the bordering Iran.