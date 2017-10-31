Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October

President Sargsyan appoints new Ambassador to Georgia


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan appointed Ruben Sadoyan to serve as Ambassador to Georgia (stationed in Tbilisi).

With another executive order, the President relieved Yuri Vardanyan from the post, the President’s Office said.



