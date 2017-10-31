People who won Azerbaijani terrorist aggression know quite well the price of peace – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Unlike its two neighbours, Azerbaijan and Turkey, Armenia doesn’t consider any people its enemy, Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said during the international conference ‘Realities and prospects of regional peace’ in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, reports Armenpress.

He said Armenians are neither anti-Turkish, nor anti-Azerbaijani, they are Armenia-centered, Christian-centered and peace-centered. “The Republic of Armenia has always supported and supports a peaceful co-existence. In one case this is possible with our respectful and dear neighbours, like Georgia and Iran, but, unfortunately, on the other case, it is impossible with Azerbaijan and Turkey”, he said.

He said at the moment the issues of regional peace and religious solidarity are not only important, but also are very relevant. “There is no life without peace, there is no development without striving to peace, there is no humanity without religious solidarity”, the Vice Speaker added.

He assured that Armenia highly appreciates all efforts of the democratic diplomacy directed towards religious solidarity and strengthening peace both in our region and the entire world. “People who survived the genocide, the Sumgait and Baku massacres, people who won the Azerbaijani terrorist aggression both in the first Artsakh war and the four-day war, know quite well the price of peace. We hate war, but, unfortunately, not always the peaceful co-existence is possible”, Sharmazanov said.

The international conference was organized by the Armenian Round Table Foundation of the World Council of Churches. It is attended by speakers from Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Iran and Turkey.