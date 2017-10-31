Tax revenues significantly increase in Armenia January-September 2017

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. In the first 9 months of this year the increase of tax revenues in Armenia comprised 49.1 billion AMD, Vakhtang Mirumyan, first deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) said during the discussion of the 2018 state budget draft in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“This increase comprises 6.3%. But I want to state that this increase doesn’t involve the VAT refunds. Starting from 2017 we already calculate the return of VAT overpayments in another way. Now we remove the return of these overpayments from revenues and do not reflect by corresponding expenditure articles as before”, he said, adding that as for the first 9 months there is a 74.5 billion AMD increase in tax revenues and compared to the previous year this increase is 9.5%.

He said during the year the increase of tax revenues has been accompanied by steps important in practice. In particular, the administration tools are important which result in overpayments, as well as the decrease of the number of tax inspections. “We have decrease of overpayments by about 22 billion AMD which is 7.8%. In terms of tax inspections we have 48% decrease”, Mirumyan said.