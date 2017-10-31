Syria is grateful for friendly Armenia’s balanced stances, says PM Imad Khamis

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan visited Syria on October 29 aimed at discussing the trade-economic cooperation prospects between the two countries, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The delegation included Ambassador-at-Large Levon Sargsyan, Armenia’s Honorary Consul in Deir ez-Zor Suren Vardanyan, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Martin Sargsyan, president of the State Tourism Committee Zarmine Zeytuntsyan, executive director of Armenia’s tourism development fund Arayik Khzmalyan, as well as members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On October 29 the Armenian delegation was hosted by Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Syria Imad Khamis. Welcoming the guests Imad Khamis said after long pause caused by war the visit of the Armenian delegation to Syria is a great event in the context of commercial relations of the two countries. The Prime Minister stated that Syria is grateful for friendly Armenia’s balanced stances over the Syrian crisis. Then he briefly presented the Syrian government’s strategy aimed at restoring the country’s economy, as well as the new economic programs.

Minister Suren Karayan thanked for the warm reception and expressed confidence that his visit will give new impetus to the Armenian-Syrian cooperation serving a base for development and implementation of future joint effective works. The minister said Armenia’s experience and potential can be useful for the Syrian side on restoring different sectors of the economy, adding that Armenia is ready to provide such assistance to friendly Syria. He stated that Armenia can be a bridge for presenting the Syrian products in international markets.

Suren Karayan assured that Armenia can provide highly-qualified specialists to the Syrian side if necessary in the fields of project development, construction, road construction, agriculture and high technologies.

The Syrian PM welcomed the Armenian side’s readiness to take part in Syria’s restoration works and said Syria is greatly interested in seeing the Armenian products in its market, at the same time assuring that broad privileges will be provided to Armenian producers.

During the meeting the opportunity to re-launch the works of the Armenian-Syrian inter-governmental commission was discussed.