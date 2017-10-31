LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-10-17
LONDON, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.89% to $2161.00, copper price down by 0.01% to $6850.00, lead price down by 0.58% to $2420.00, nickel price up by 1.54% to $11550.00, tin price up by 0.53% to $19755.00, zinc price up by 1.86% to $3203.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $60500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
