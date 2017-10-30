Armavir hostage taker hospitalized

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The man who had taken a three-year old child hostage has been hospitalized, ARMENPRESS reports Head of Police press service Ashot Aharonyan informed.

“On October 30 at 16:25 Armavir Department of the Police received an alert that a man armed with a knife has entered “Manushak” kindergarten of Armavir city. The man kept a 3-year old child hostage. Law enforcement representatives conducted negotiations with the man. During the negotiations the police officers were able to take the child out of the room without any injuries, after which special means were applied by the police. The hostage taker attempted to harm himself, but the act was prevented by the police. He has been taken to hospital where he receives treatment at the moment”, Aharonyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Ashot Aharonyan has also posted footage where the father of the child thanks the participants of the operation.