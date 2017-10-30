Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

Armenian Police saves hostage child – shootings heard


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS.  As a result of the operation of the law enforcement bodies of Armenia the child taken hostage at “Manushak” kindergarten in Armavir Province has been set free.

ARMENPRESS reports shootings were heard before the child was taken out of the building.



