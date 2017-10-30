Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-10-17

YEREVAN, 30 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 October, USD exchange rate stood at 482.24 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.52 drams to 561.56 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.05 drams to 8.35 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 3.44 drams to 634.93 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 108.30 drams to 19640.4 drams. Silver price is down by 3.81 drams to 259.3 drams. Platinum price is down by 151.51 drams to 14221.05 drams.