Asian Stocks - 30-10-17

TOKYO, 30 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 30 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.01% to 22011.67 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.01% to 1770.84 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.77% to 3390.34 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.36% to 28336.19 points.