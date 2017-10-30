Senior Armenian lawmaker delivers speech Euronest PA Committee meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Ashotyan delivered a speech on October 30 at the meeting of the Euronest PA Committee on Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy in Kiev, where he touched upon Armenia-EU relations, as well as the current phase of the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh problem settlement, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

In his speech the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations highlighted the signing of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in the Eastern Partnership Summit scheduled in Brussels. In this context Armen Ashotyan has noted that the Agreement to be signed supposes qualitative rise of the level of the Armenia-EU relations, which in its turn will create an opportunity for more active cooperation. Armen Ashotyan has noted that the political part of the Agreement is almost the same, as of the associate countries, and in this connection has underlined that within the framework of the principle ‘more for more,’ Armenia expects from the EU political support in the rise of the judicial system efficiency, the improvement of the democracy institutes and protection of human rights.

In his speech Armen Ashotyan has also referred to the current negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict peaceful settlement and has noted that now the negotiations greatly go on in the re-launching of the very negotiation process for the peaceful settlement. Regarding the issue Armen Ashotyan has noted that the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict has been and remains within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ joint efforts and format, has also underlined the position of the European Parliament relating to the issue that all the conflicts in the Eastern Partnership countries are of unique character and require differentiated approach.

In relation with the future of the Eastern Partnership Armen Ashotyan highlighted the creation of the new approaches in the context of the new qualitative relations after the Summit and, perhaps, also Eastern Partnership + format, aiming to find uniting new solutions for further effective cooperation of the Eastern Partnership countries.