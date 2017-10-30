Police negotiate with hostage taker in Armavir Province – 1 child remains hostage in kindergarten

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Man armed with knife has taken one of the children of “Manushak” kindergarten hostage, former MP Rustam Gasparyan, who is at the scene, told ARMENPRESS. “AT the moment the Police are negotiating with the hostage taker for releasing the child”, Gasparyan said, adding that the criminal has been identified, “He is a resident of Armavir city”, he said.

Police received alert at 16:25.