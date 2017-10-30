President Michel Aoun highly appreciates Armenian-Lebanese relations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. During a working visit in Lebanon the Armenian delegation led by minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan met with Lebanese President, General Michel Aoun in Beirut, press service of the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

The Lebanese President highly appreciated the Armenian-Lebanese relations calling on to strengthen them at all directions, particularly in economic field.

“The Lebanese-Armenians play an important role on strengthening the relations between Lebanon and Armenia”, the President said, calling on the businessmen of the two countries to actively cooperate with each other.

Suren Karayan highlighted the importance of economic cooperation and the investment opportunities.

“The Armenian delegation today is in Lebanon at the invitation of minister Michel Pharaon, and our main goal is to strengthen the cooperation with our partners of Lebanese economic institutions”, minister Karayan said.

“We believe that the economic cooperation potential between Lebanon and Armenia is still not utilized. We have agreed with minister Pharaon to develop the economic cooperation at directions where still a lot of works need to be done. The role of Armenian and Lebanese businessmen is especially important in terms of boosting this cooperation”, the minister said, presenting Armenia’s foreign economic cooperation and the existing opportunities in targeted markets.

The sides also discussed the opportunities to boost the cooperation in tourism field.