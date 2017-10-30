Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October

Man armed with knife takes hostage kindergarten kids and staff in Armenia’s Armavir province


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. A man armed with a knife attacked the Manushak kindergarten staff of Armenia’s Armavir province on October 30.

The Police told Armenpress they have received an alert at 16:25.

The Police are working at the scene.

The armed man took hostages the kindergarten staff and kids.

There are still no reports on victims and injured.



