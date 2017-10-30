Artsakh President participates in event dedicated to Day of Workers of State Service of Emergency Situations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. On October 30 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan participated in an event dedicated to the Day of Workers of the State Service of Emergency Situations, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President handed in state awards to a group of servicemen and delivered a speech.

In his remarks Bako Sahakyan highlighted the significant tasks set before the system and noted that their successful and efficient solution required a responsible approach and daily painstaking work from the whole personnel and leadership of the structure.

“The Service has the necessary potential, prepared and professional staff devoted to their work who are able to perform their functions properly”, noted the President, adding that the state would continue taking measures to improve the working and social conditions of the service.