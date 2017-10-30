Armenian Ombudsman holds meeting with French Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Human rights defender Arman Tatoyan on October 30 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian Ombudsman presented to the Ambassador the priorities of the Human rights defender’s activity, as well as the new regulations of the Constitutional Law on ‘Human Rights Defender’ and the ongoing works aimed at applying them.

During the meeting the Ambassador was interested in the ongoing steps over the developments of human rights in Armenia, as well as attached importance to the role of the Ombudsman’s Office in the protection of human rights in the country.

At the end of the meeting the sides expressed readiness to strengthen and expand the cooperation.