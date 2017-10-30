‘We are ready to establish constructive ties with those who accept us as partners’ – EEC Board Chairman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. “Mutual connection is the objective trend of human development. The world is becoming more and more smaller. Therefore, dialogue is the best way to overcome contradictions. It becomes obvious especially now when we all are facing the Fourth industrial revolution. It’s already clear that the protection of interests moves to a digital environment where new obstacles and restrictions will emerge in the absence of productive and constructive cooperation”, Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) said at the annual meeting of the US-Russia business council in New York on October 27, the EEC press service told Armenpress.

The business forum was attended by public authorities and American and Russian major business representatives.

Tigran Sargsyan said the main topic of the event ‘Investing in the future of US-Russia relations’ has an important significance also for the Eurasian Economic Commission. According to him, “the world economy is more and more determined to new cooperation forms where standards and non-tariff measures have much more significance than customs regulation”. In this sense he drew the attention of American participants on one of the key development directions of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) – the Union’s digital agenda in the strategic prospect which can serve as a base for closer cooperation with the US and American companies.

According to the EEC Board Chairman, several researches show that “in order to maintain their position the leaders of the digital world need to expand the cooperation with countries which have a potential to reach digital breakthroughs. The EAEU member states are in list of countries having the capacities to carry out such breakthroughs the evidence of which is the World Bank research on the EAEU’s digital agenda which has been conducted in cooperation with the EEC”.

Another key focus of his speech was on technical regulation and trade policy issues which mostly are interesting for the American business. The EEC Board Chairman said “we are completing the formation of the effective system of technical regulation. A single production network operates in the EAEU which determines the mandatory regulation field”.

Tigran Sargsyan said the trade agreements, that are being discussed today and can be signed in near future, can be divided into two groups: agreements that create full-format institutional circles, contribute to developing commercial cooperation, and agreements on free trade.

In his remarks he also put an emphasis on the cooperation with the European countries and the EU. He said the EAEU has always been open for developing the mutual partnership with the EU and the US. “I am confident that the cooperation between the supranational bodies of European and Eurasian unions is in accordance with the interests of the business and all our countries, thus, we should expand the dialogue agenda on all issues under our jurisdiction and that of our European partners”, he said.

At the end of his remarks the EEC Board Chairman said: “My presence here is a better evidence than my words that we are ready to establish constructive and productive relations with all those who accept us as partners. But it is obvious that close cooperation between us will enable to strengthen the positions of American companies in the EAEU, and that of the Eurasian business in the US. The new world we deal with today is first of all a rapidly changing reality. The development and introduction of new norms and standards plays an importance role in this reality. The mutually beneficial cooperation on his path will allow to develop norms and standards thanks to which entrepreneurs and countries will more easily be able to react to those changes with less expenses. Whereas the absence of cooperation brings new obstacles and restrictions which is not in the interests of the business”.