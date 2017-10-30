Political scientist is convinced Armenia-EU agreement will be definitely signed

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and the European Union will sooner or later sign the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement. The reason of prolonging the process is more technical, rather than political, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan, director of the Caucasus Institute, told reporters, Armenpress reports.

The political scientist sad the text of the agreement is already released, and the sides have no disagreements over it. “Despite the fact that everything can change in politics in the last minute, I am convinced that the agreement will be signed on November 24 in Brussels”, he said.

Negotiation specialist Artur Martirosyan, senior consultant at CM&Partners, said the reason for delay is the political situation in Catalonia. “There are several European countries which try to politicize the process. Everything will be clear after crisis is over in Catalonia”, he said.

He attached importance to the fact that the Armenian side managed to leave “or-or” formulation and convince the EU that “and-and” format can also exist.

Armenia and the EU have initialed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement on March 21, 2017.