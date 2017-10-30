Armenian finance minister presents economic priorities for 2018

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The main capital expenditures directed for the economic bloc under the 2018 state budget will be made at three directions – road construction-transport, water economy and energy, finance minister Vardan Aramyan said during the discussion of the 2018 state budget draft at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees, Armenpress reports.

“In fact, if we aim to reach high economic growth, the infrastructures should provide that opportunity. For instance, if we take no actions in terms of our irrigation systems and they remain in such poor condition, the water losses will be high, no matter how the government wants to subsidize the agriculture with other measures, its result will not increase. In order for the outcome to be maximum, investment for infrastructures is needed”, the minister said.

He said regardless of the fact that the government wants for Gyumri to become a tourism center, only words or renovation of the Rustaveli street are not enough. “The reconstruction of the Rustaveli street is the most important project, however, in order to maximize the outcome, there must be the road linking Yerevan with Gyumri, and the movement of people must increase. The same relates to other communities where the roads of vital importance should be in good condition. Thus, we need to make an investment for infrastructures”, he said.

As for the importance and priority of the energy field, the finance minister said there is no country which has energy problems and that country’s government announces that it targets competitiveness and economic potential in the medium and long-term.