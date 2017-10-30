President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s minister of emergency situations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. On October 30 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received minister of emergency situations of the Republic of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues relating to deepening and widening ties between the corresponding structures of the two Armenian states were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by director of the Artsakh Republic state service of emergency situations Karen Sargsyan.