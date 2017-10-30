Armenian government forecasts 4,5% real economic growth for 2018

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia forecast 4,5% real economic growth in 2018.

During parliamentary committee debates on the 2018 state budget draft, finance minister Vardan Aramyan said the indicator for economic growth for 2018 is 4,5.

“The structure of economic growth which we had in 2017 is expected to be maintained also in 2018. Certainly the government’s tools also impact this. I am particularly talking about the fact that the government extends the VAT payment for certain investment programs, which will result in those investments contributing to economic growth”, he said.

The minister added that the main branches contributing to economic growth will be industry and services in 2018.

The minister said these services are those which will assist exports.

Speaking about the economic growth of 2017, Aramyan said the indicator amounted 5,1% for the 9 months, which enabled to assume that they will ensure 4-4,3% growth for the year.