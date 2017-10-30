Sevan trout breeding program to be launched jointly with Finnish specialists

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. A breeding program for the Sevan trout will be introduced in Armenia jointly with Finland’s Natural Research Institute (Luke).

The program will be launched in autumn of 2018 and will last for at least 4 years.

The Armenian party for the program will be Sevan Trout, the company which was founded by the Restoration and Breeding Development of Sevan Trout Foundation.

“A group of genetics experts and biologists will separate the Sevan trout into nearly 200 groups, research will be conducted, specific information will be created for each group”, John Melikyan, CEO of Sevan Trout CJSC said.