All participants of international meeting on Syria arrive in Astana

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. All participants of the 7th round of negotiations on Syria have arrived in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, the Kazakhstan foreign ministry said, reports Interfax.

The 7th round of negotiations will be held on October 30-31 in Astana.

“Today bilateral and multilateral meetings will be held aimed at discussing the agenda issues”, the statement says. “The plenary session is scheduled on October 31”.