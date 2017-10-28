Artsakh highlights exclusively peaceful solution of political crisis in Spain

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of foreign affairs of Artsakh released a statement on the Declaration of Independence of Catalonia, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Below is the full text of the statement.

“The right of the people of Catalonia to independently determine their political status through a democratic expression of will is undeniable.

In accordance with a number of fundamental documents of the UN, the international community has committed itself to promote the realization of the right of peoples to self-determination and respect that right.

We consider it important that the resolution of the political crisis between Barcelona and Madrid is achieved by exclusively peaceful means, through dialogue.

In this regard, it should be recalled that it was Azerbaijan’s refusal to recognize the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and the use of forceful methods by the official Baku to resolve political issues that transferred the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh to a plane of military actions.”