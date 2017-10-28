Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

Showers and thunderstorms forecast for upcoming days in Armenia


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists say showers and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of Armenia overnight October 29 and November 1,2, with winds speeds reaching 15-20m/s.

Clear weather is forecast for Sunday. Temperature is expected to drop by 5-6 degrees November 1-2, the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

Rain and thunderstorm in forecast in Yerevan as well, particularly overnight October 29, November 1 and 2, with probable showers also forecast for October 30-31.

 



