Yerevan Mayor, Armenia’s defense minister meet with servicemen of bordering military bases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. For already the 5th consecutive year, parents of military servicemen from Yerevan get the opportunity to visit their sons in the bordering military bases.

For this particular visit, Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan and Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan personally accompanied the parents to a southeastern bordering base, where they met with the servicemen.

The Yerevan City Hall ensured the convenient transportation of the parents, with police escorts accompanying the bus convoy.

Prior to heading to the military base, the Mayor and the Minister stopped at the Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi.

Later during the visit, Taron Margaryan and Vigen Sargsyan visited a military base, where they laid flowers at the statue of the late commander Vazgen Sargsyan.

In his remarks, the Yerevan Mayor highlighted these visits, and vowed that they will be continuous.

The defense minister in his turn attached great importance to the visits, stressing its important role in strengthening the army-society link.

Nearly 1600 parents of servicemen from Yerevan visited their sons during this particular visit.