Mourinho includes Mkhitaryan in startling lineup for Tottenham clash


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The starting lineup of Manchester United has been confirmed ahead of the clash with Tottenham.

Manchester boss Jose Mourinho has included the following players in the starting lineup – De Gea, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Valencia, Ander Herrera, Matic, Young, Mkhitaryan, Rashford and Lukaku.

The match will begin 15:30 Yerevan time.



