President Sargsyan appoints new head of mission to NATO


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has appointed Gagik Hovhannisyan as head of the Armenian mission to NATO, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

With another executive order, the President relieved Armen Yedigaryan from the position.

 



