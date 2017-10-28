Situation in Line of Contact relatively tense in past week – Artsakh military

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact during the week (October 22-28) has been tense compared to the previous week, the Artsakh defense ministry said.

“In addition to other firearms, Azerbaijani forces also used SPIKE anti-tank guided missiles, various caliber mortars and grenade launchers against Artsakh positions in the abovementioned period”, the ministry said in a statement.

The Artsakhi military said the frontline situation is under full control of the Defense Army.