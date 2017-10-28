Spain’s deputy PM Soraya Saenz de Santamaria put in charge of Catalonia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria has been put in charge of the Catalan region by PM Mariano Rajoy, local media reported.

The Spanish government has stripped Catalonia of its autonomy and taken charge of its government.

The measures early on Saturday came after the Catalan parliament voted to declare independence on Friday.

Earlier, Spain's interior ministry took charge of Catalonia's police after firing senior Catalan police officials.

On Friday, PM Mariano Rajoy announced the dissolution of the regional parliament and the removal of the Catalan leader, and called snap local elections, BBC reported.