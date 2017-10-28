Jacques Ouloussian awarded National Order of Merit of France

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. French-Armenian public and cultural figure Jacques Ouloussian has been awarded with the National Order of Merit of France, Nouvelles d’Armenie reports.

For many years Ouloussian headed the Association of Research and Archiving of Armenian Memory (L'association pour la recherche et l'archivage de la mémoire arménienne (ARAM)).

In 1998, Ouloussian became the first president of the “April 24 Committee”, which was the main representation organization of Armenians in Marseille. He led the ARAM association since 2006.

During his entire career, Ouloussian was involved in the process of France’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and subsequently struggled for criminalizing its denial.

Digitization of the archived materials of the association have become a priority mission for the French-Armenian, in order to “convey history to the young generation”.