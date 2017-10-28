Spiritual-national matters discussed by Iranian-Armenian youth at New Julfa conference

ISFAHAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. At the instruction of Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I and at the initiative of the Diocese Council of Isfahan’s Armenian Diocese, the conference titled Youth in the Paths of Commitment and Renewal kicked off October 26 in New Julfa. The two-day conference’s purpose is to discuss the participation of youth in the spiritual and national life, identify issues, challenges and concerns relating to the subject, hear what the youth has to say, their views and observations, and to outline the prospects and visions regarding the matter.

Young people from three Armenian-Iranian dioceses, from Aturpatakan, Tehran and Isfahan, clergymen and invited speakers are participating in the conference. The conference was launched with prayers and concert in the St. Bethlehem Church of New Julfa.

Acclaimed TV host of Armenia’s Public Television Mr. Erik Antaranyan has been invited to host the discussions at the event.