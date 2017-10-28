US vows continuous economic and diplomatic pressure against North Korea
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The United States will continue diplomatic and economic pressure against North Korea, however it has more available options, US Vice President Mike Pence said.
“On the background of the continuous threat and provocations by North Korea, I can reassure you that the US will further continue economic and diplomatic pressure aiming to force North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile program”, Pence said.
